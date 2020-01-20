Calvinia community takes stand against drugs
On Sunday night, a fairly large group of residents marched to several drug dens in the town with police, demanding that the drug dealers leave the area.
CAPE TOWN - The Calvinia community have come together to take a stand against crime and drugs.
On Sunday night, a fairly large group of residents marched to several drug dens in the town with police, demanding that the drug dealers leave the area.
Community member Selvin Theys said that residents have just had enough.
He said that they rallied residents together via WhatsApp.
"We want to clean up our community. We had a march and went to the houses and closed down one house. Police took the guys away that came from Cape Town - they were accommodated by a local guy, in his house."
Theys said that the community action would continue on Monday.
"We're going back to that same place as well as some other local guys who are also selling drugs and stuff. We as the community of Calvinia, say that this is the end."
More in Local
-
Nightmare bacteria: 10 facts you need to know about CRE
-
ANCYL's Sizophila Mkhize hits out after being denied entry to ANC NEC over dress
-
IMF lowers growth forecasts for SA economy
-
PE police issue warrants of arrest for double murder suspect
-
WC Health Dept concerned after EMS crews attacked over weekend
-
Dept: Still a lot of questions over anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett's death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.