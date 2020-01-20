ANCYL's Sizophila Mkhize hits out after being denied entry to ANC NEC over dress

Mkhize said that while state-owned enterprises were in a crisis, all the officials cared about was the dress code.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize has spoken out after she was briefly barred from the party's national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla because her dress was too short.

Mkhize said that she was refused entry by staffers from the secretary-general's office and the presidency, who told her that "older people are complaining about such a dress code".

She was, however, allowed to enter the venue later.

Mkhize posted on her Facebook page that she was refused entry at the meeting venue because of her a knee-high dress.

She believed that she was treated unfairly.

"That is why I had to fight for myself to be able to get in. When I reported the matter to the ANC officials, they asked these people to apologise."

She sai that she was not wearing a short skirt.

"As a matter of fact, such a statement is sexist conduct. You cannot say that they are wearing inappropriate clothes."

In her Facebook post, she says she must be given respect as a woman.

She said that she cannot be bullied by sexists and wanted the officials to be hauled before the party disciplinary committee.

Both the offices of the presidency and secretary-general haven’t commented officially.