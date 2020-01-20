ANC's NMB chief whip Bicks Ndoni dies

Bicks Ndoni died of a heart attack earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s chief in the Nelson Mandela Bay council has died.

Bicks Ndoni died of a heart attack earlier on Monday.

He was a councillor in the Uitenhage area.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said that he would be fondly remembered.

"Comrade was one of those committed servants of the people who was committed in the liberation struggle. He was the first mayor of Uitenhage. We remember him for the role he played in esnuring for a better life for all South Africans, in particular the people of Uitenhage and Nelson Mandela Bay."