4 arrested in Olievenhoutbosch after shop looted, vandalised
Violence erupted in the area on Sunday after the son of a shop owner was arrested for the murder of a woman in the township.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested on Monday in Olievenhoutbosch after they were found in a shop that was looted and vandalised allegedly by community members.
Violence erupted in the area on Sunday after the son of a shop owner was arrested for the murder of a woman in the township.
Community members have accused shop owners of selling muti and some have allegedly set the products alight just outside the shops.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Preliminary reports suggest that this stemmed from an arrest last week of a man suspected to be behind the murder of a woman who went missing in November last year and her body was found on 16 January 2020.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
Zondo dismisses Sipho Shabalala’s application to halt testimony from PwC auditor
-
Lawyer: Indemnity forms invalid if schools are negligent
-
Cele: We can't suspend the cop involved in Samantha Radebe's death
-
Mashaba aims to attract 18 million SAns that didn’t vote with new party
-
Violence erupts in QwaQwa after child (8) drowns while fetching water in river
-
Fresh probe into death of anti-apartheid activist Neil Aggett to get under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.