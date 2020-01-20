4 arrested in Olievenhoutbosch after shop looted, vandalised

Violence erupted in the area on Sunday after the son of a shop owner was arrested for the murder of a woman in the township.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested on Monday in Olievenhoutbosch after they were found in a shop that was looted and vandalised allegedly by community members.

Violence erupted in the area on Sunday after the son of a shop owner was arrested for the murder of a woman in the township.

Community members have accused shop owners of selling muti and some have allegedly set the products alight just outside the shops.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Preliminary reports suggest that this stemmed from an arrest last week of a man suspected to be behind the murder of a woman who went missing in November last year and her body was found on 16 January 2020.”