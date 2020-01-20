View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

10 babies die after CRE outbreak at Tembisa Hospital

In a statement from the Gauteng Health Department on Monday, 17 cases of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) were reported during the period between 01 November to 31 December 2019.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Ten babies have died at Tembisa Hospital, in Ekurhuleni, after a pneumonia and meningitis-causing outbreak hit the hospital.

In a statement from the Gauteng Health Department on Monday morning, 17 cases of Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) were reported during the period between 01 November to 31 December 2019.

It was suspected that the organism responsible for this outbreak was Klebsiella pneumoniae, which are bacteria that normally live in one’s intestines and faeces.

The department said several measures have been taken to prevent further infections in the neonatal unit, including the implementation of a quality improvement plan and the deployment of additional nurses.

CRE are a family of germs that are difficult to treat because they have high levels of resistance to antibiotics. They can cause deadly infections in your bloodstream, lungs and urinary tract, including pneumonia and meningitis.

More details to follow.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA