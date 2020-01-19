Reports: Mantashe lashed out at Necsa board before mass resignations

The City Press reports its in possession of an audio recording of Mantashe asserted his authority during a meeting with the nuclear and energy cooperation executives in his Pretoria office on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe reportedly lashed out at the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) board before it resigned last week.

The City Press reports its in possession of an audio recording of Mantashe asserting his authority during a meeting with the nuclear and energy cooperation executives in his Pretoria office on Tuesday.

The department did not give a reason for the resignation of the board members a day after the reported meeting with Mantashe.

Necsa is one of the world's largest producers of medical radioisotopes and promotes research and development in nuclear energy.

The entity much like others owned by the state is said to be affected by political meddling.

According to the City Press, the minister refused to discuss the board's request of a cash bail out to enable the payment of salaries at the end of the month.

Matashe wanted to discuss a long-term plan for the future of the cash-strapped entity including the viability of having three different boards.

The paper says the minister accused the board and executives of treating him like a "small boy"

In the recording Mantashe reportedly told the four members of the board that his department is in the process of putting together a new board.