President Ramaphosa to visit Irvin Khoza’s home following wife’s death
Condolences continue to stream in for the Khoza family from the sports fraternity and soccer fans following the death of Mantwa Khoza.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Dr Irvin Khoza's family in Soweto following the death of his wife, Mantwa.
The premier soccer league chair's wife died on Friday.
Condolences continue to stream in for the Khoza family from the sports fraternity and soccer fans.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko said, “The President trusts the family will be able to find strength and solace, during this difficult time, in the beautiful memories and life that they shared with Ous’Mantwa. He once again wishes them strength during this time.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his profound sadness at the passing away of Mme Mantwa Khoza, spouse of Mr Irvin Khoza, Chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates Football Club. https://t.co/ulc8NhL3bZ— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) January 18, 2020
More in Local
-
Boxing legend Peter ‘Terror’ Mathebula dies
-
Lesufi to visit home of second school drowning victim Keamohetswe Seboko
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 18 January 2020
-
Man arrested for allegedly raping ex-girlfriend in Queenstown
-
Grandfather recalls search operation for Enoch Mpianzi
-
DA to file complaint on appointment of Simelane, Shaik by Sisulu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.