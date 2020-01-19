Parliamentary committee concerned school deaths
In the latest incident that has shocked the country 13-year-old Parktown Boys High School pupil, Enoch Mpianzi, drowned during a Grade 8 orientation camp.
CAPE TOWN – The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has expressed its concern over the high number of incidents of tragic deaths of learners around the country.
Mpianzi’s body was found on Friday in the Crocodile River near the premises of Nyati River and Bush Lodge where 200 grade 8 pupils from the High School were camping.
The committee has sent its condolences to Enoch Mpianzi's loved ones after the child’s drowning during a school camp.
WATCH: Enoch Mpianzi's father: 'I want them to tell me what happened to my son'
In another incident, last week 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko, a pupil at a primary school in Magaliesburg, drowned in the school's swimming pool.
The committee has called on the Basic Education Department, school principals and teachers - to ensure all safety measures are strengthened - especially during after-school activities.
The committee says these measures can't be compromised.
It has also called on the department to focus its attention on violence in schools following the stabbing of a grade 9 pupil at John Ramsey High School in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town.
According to the Western Cape Education Department, three suspects jumped over the school's fence and allegedly stabbed the boy in the head during the second break.
He survived the attack.
