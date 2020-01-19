NW police arrest suspect (45) in Hebron double murder case

A man has been arrested after a mother and her daughter were found dead in their Hebron home near Ga-Rankuwa last Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – A 45-year-old man has been arrested for the double murder of a mother and her daughter in Hebron in the North West.

The pair were found dead in their home last week.

Police launched a manhunt for a suspect whose fingerprints were reportedly found at the scene, where the victims’ cellphones, a plasma Tv and DVD player had also been stolen.

Hebron is mourning. Hebron lost a mother n daughter. When u read about it on papers, it sounds like a story, but when it hits close to home, u start realizing reality behind children n women abuse RIP DOLCE & MOM. May the family of Phalatse find comfort Cc @saps pic.twitter.com/zWGjf0HowD — IG @therealdonluciano (@DonLuciano) January 13, 2020

The North West police’s Adele Myburgh said, “The 45-year-old suspect will appear before the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court for the alleged murders and house robbery charges.”

Meanwhile, North West MEC for Community Safety Sello Lehari has joined the provincial police commissioner Sello Kwena in congratulating the officers in making the arrest.

In a statement released on Sunday, Lehari said: “It’s saddening that such odious and repulsive criminality continues to be committed by men against women. We must find a way to put a stop to it. The meticulous way the police conducted the investigation, shows how dedicated men and women in blue are to fighting crime. We must support them and have trust in them.”

The mother and daughter were laid to rest in Hebron on Saturday, while the suspect is expected in court on Monday 20 January 2020.