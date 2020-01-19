Lotto Results: Saturday, 18 January 2020

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 18 January 2020 are as follows:

Lotto: 02, 08, 18, 46, 48, 49 Bonus: 09

LottoPlus: 09, 11, 14, 23, 37, 39 Bonus: 12

LottoPlus 2: 05, 06, 13, 17, 47, 50 Bonus: 42

For more, visit the Ithuba National Lottery website.