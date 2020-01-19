Lesufi to visit home of second school drowning victim Keamohetswe Seboko

Thirteen-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko was found at the school's hostel swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng education Mec Panyaza Lesufi will, on Sunday morning, visit the family of a Laerskool Bekker pupil who was found dead at the school's swimming pool on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We are in touch with the family just to convey our sincere condolences and our support."

At the same time, Parktown Boys High School says it's still piecing together information regarding the drowning of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi.

Mpianzi was last seen on Wednesday afternoon at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge where grade 8 pupils were attending an orientation camp.

The school principal Malcolm Williams visited Mpianzi's family home in Malvern to offer their condolences and support.

The Johannesburg based school says internal emergency procedures were instituted by camp management, and staff when they realised Mpianzi had gone missing from camp.

The family says its distraught with numerous unanswered questions.

Mpianzi' uncle Fabien Nyenge said, “We didn’t know that we are going to bury our boy. I am very disappointed by that; I am not happy. Whatever they are going to do, it won’t give us that baby back. Whatever they say that can do, they can do it but [we] are still going to remember that boy.”

