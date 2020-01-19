Keamohetswe Seboko’s family left with many questions around his death

Seboko's body was found at the school's swimming pool on Wednesday. However, the department was informed of his death days later.

JOHANNESBURG –Talks are underway to have some learners at Laerskool Bekker relocated to other schools after suffering trauma from the drowning of grade 7 pupil Keamohetswe Seboko.

Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi visted the boy's relatives on Sunday.

The teenager's body was found at the school's swimming pool on Wednesday. However, the department was informed of his death days later.

Officials say counselling is being provided for affects pupils and school personnel at the premises.

Speaking to the media outside the family home on Sunday afternoon, Lesufi said he had a very difficult session with the boy's family.

“The family has lots of questions, and they feel that there are things that are unexplained. I assured them, like we normally do, that with an incident like this there is an independent forensic team to give a report that we can share with the family.”

At the same time, the Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture has expressed its concern over the high number of incidents of tragic deaths of learners around the country.

The committee has called on the Basic Education Department, school principals and teachers - to ensure all safety measures are strengthened, especially during after-school activities.

The committee says these measures can't be compromised.

ENOCH MPIANZI’S FAMILY ALSO LEFT WITH MANY QUESTIONS

The family of Enoch Mpianzi on Saturday said numerous questions remained unanswered about how their 13-year-old child drowned at a school orientation camp.

Mpianzi’s body was found on Friday in a river near the premises of Nyati River and Bush Lodge where 200 grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys were camping.

Mpianzi’s grandfather, Sebastian Kodie Motha said he was finding it difficult to come to term with the death of his grandson.

While the sequence of events around Mpianzi’s death are still unclear, Motha questioned how the child died at the hands of teachers.

He said he could not stand and watch while police searched for the young boy’s body on Friday.

MEC Lesufi said a full investigation would be carried out into the drowning.

WATCH: Grandfather recalls search for Enoch Mpianzi

LODGE MANAGEMENT: MPIANZI AND OTHER PUPILS DID NOT WEAR LIFE JACKETS

Manager at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, Anton Knoetze has told_ Eyewitness News_ many children did not participate in the water activity because they did not feel confident.

"They say he was not a strong swimmer, so maybe it was a little bit of peer pressure. When the first group started panicking, we stopped the activity and moved on to something else."

Knoetze says all the boys were taken out of the water after the raft capsized.

He says school staff started to make sure all the children were accounted for.

"The school teachers and the principal were calling around and searching, and we went on with our activities because we don’t know the children and their names.”

The Lodge says Mpianzi was not wearing a life jacket, as they were only supposed to have been in the shallow water, however some children refused to listen.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque and Veronica Mokhoali