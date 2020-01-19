Jantjies at the double as Stormers edge the Sharks

The match marked the final warm-up games before the start of the Super Rugby season and signalled the beginning of the domestic rugby season in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks and the Stormers locked horns in the first of two games on Sunday.

The coastal sides both named strong starting line ups with the likes of Thomas du Toit, Makazole Mapimpi and Sbu Nkosi all starting for the Sharks.

The Stormers line up was headlined by captain Siya Kolisi, who started at eighth man. Other notable inclusions in the run on 15 included Steven Kitshoff, Herschel Jantjies and Seabelo Senatla.

The men from Durban started the game the brighter of the two teams and were camped inside the Stormers half for the opening 15 minutes.

The Sharks thought that pressure had paid off when Nkosi went over in the corner. However, the TMO ruled that the winger had knocked the ball on before grounding it.

After soaking up that pressure, the Cape side went on the attack and scored the first try of the match through Herschel Jantjies. The scrum-half with some quick thinking to spin off the back of an attacking maul and have an easy run-in.

The Sharks hit back six minutes through who else but Mapimpi. The winger showing a clean pair of heels to race into the corner after a clever chip over the defensive line.

That proved to be the last meaningful action of the first half with the Stormers going into the break 7-5 ahead.

The Sharks started the second half much the same way as they did the first with Aphelele Fassi crossing the whitewash just moments after the restart. That try was disallowed tough, with the TMO sighting obstruction in the build-up.

Moments later and the men from Durban had their second try. Mapimpi crossing the whitewash again after some quick hands from the backline put him through.

Not to be outdone by his fellow Springbok, Jantjies scored his second of the game as well as the Stormers hit back straight away.

Another sharp piece of play from the scrum-half saw him intercept a pass on halfway and have a clear path to the try line.

The Stormers with a 14-12 lead heading into the last 20 minutes.

Both teams began to feel the pace of the game in the Johannesburg heat with both teams making a raft of changes.

It took some time for both sets of players to find their feet in the game.

The Stormers extended their lead with eight minutes to go, Godlen Masimla going over for the Cape side.

Marius Louw hit back straight away for the Sharks with a powerful run that saw him dot down under the posts.

Two points the difference heading into the final five minutes.

That's how things would remain as the Stormers ran out 21-19 winners.