Cele visits Alex community after woman killed in police, criminals crossfire

ALEXANDRA - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said government representatives have come to Alexandra to ensure the relationship between police and the community remains intact.

Cele met with community leaders and officers from the township on Sunday following the death of Samantha Radebe who was killed in the crossfire between police and suspected criminals on Wednesday.

Radebe was declared dead on the scene, while a passerby was wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

Alexandra residents were up in arms demanding that the officer suspected of firing the fatal shot be immediately suspended.

Cele said they've come to Alexandra to offer their condolences to the family of Radebe and the community.

“The day of her death was supposed to be the first anniversary of the month of her wedding and I can just imagine the pain in that house, the pain of the husband, the in-laws and everybody around there.”

He said the meeting was also to address the relationship between police and the community.

If you allow the relationship of the police and community to open up space for criminals to do as they wish, we have agreed with the community that cannot be allowed to happen.”

With community members calling for heads to roll, Cele is appealing for calm and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was investigating which fire arm discharged the bullet that killed the deceased.