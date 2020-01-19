Cele: Officer accused of killing Alex woman to continue working
Minister Bheki Cele has visited the community after Samantha Radebe was killed, allegedly by police during a shootout with suspected hijackers.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police officer suspected of killing a woman in Alexandra during a shootout with criminals will continue working.
The minister visited the township following the death of Samantha Radebe who was caught in the crossfire in a shootout between police and criminals on Wednesday.
The community is up in arms over one of the officers who were involved saying he was previously involved in a similar incident.
According to community members, the officers were the only ones firing shots and it was one of their guns that fired the fatal shot.
Cele says that is being investigated by police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
“There were three firearms on the scene; one firearm is of the colleague of Kganyago, and one for Kganyago and one is the firearm alleged to have been found in the car that was hijacked.”
He says the officer accused by the community of killing Radebe will remain in his position for now.
“Everyone has agreed that we can’t just willy-nilly take action. We have agreed that there will be processes of investigation.”
Cele says once Ipid has completed its investigation into which gun fired the shot it will be decided who continues to investigate the killing.
