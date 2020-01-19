Cape Town on high alert after strong winds wreak havoc

Roofs of homes in the Bo-Kaap and Rylands were blown and some trees uprooted in Rylands.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre is on high alert after strong winds damaged infrastructure and several homes across.

The extreme weather condition has been persistent for the past three days.

Spokepserson Charlotte Powell said, “Roots have been damaged by strong winds in Bo-Kaap, Bokmakierie Bonteheuwel, Macasa, Phillipi and Sea Point . Storm related electricity disruptions are being experienced in, Bridgetown, Parow and Richmond Estate."

The weather service says the winds will only die down by Monday evening.