ANC NEC offers its condolences to Irvin Khoza’s family following death of wife

The party’s secretary general Ace Magashule said they are saddened by the passing.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) top brass has added its voice to the outpouring of support for the family of premier soccer league boss Irvin Khoza, following the passing of his wife Mantwa.

She passed away on Friday after a short illness.

“We want to pass our condolences as the lekgotla ANC and its alliance partners to Mantwa Khoza, we hope it will be a good year for everybody.”

The ANC, which is currently holding its national executive committee lekgotla behind closed doors in Irene, Pretoria, is expected to visit the Khoza family on Sunday evening.

The party is currently under pressure to resolve the many issues facing state-owned enterprises in the country, including Eskom.

The power crisis at the utility has led to accusations, denials, counter-denials and wall-to-wall character assassinations.

ANC leaders are expected to address the media as soon as their meeting wraps on Sunday.