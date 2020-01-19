ANC describes NEC lekgotla as one of the best it’s ever had

Top of the agenda was the state and the future of Eskom and the South African Airways (SAA) as well as the amendment to Section 25 that deals with expropriation of land without compensation.

IRENE - The African National Congress (ANC) has described the national executive committee (NEC) meeting as one of the best the party has ever had.

The organisation’s NEC members met the last two days in Irene, Pretoria.

The last two day saw NEC members hammering out some topical issues around the two struggling parastatals, Eskom and SAA.

Just over a week ago there have been conflicting statements from the Presidency with Deputy President David Mabuza accusing Eskom management of having misled President Cyril Ramaphosa over the continued blackouts.

This forced the president to comment saying there were no rifts between him and Mabuza.

Another saga unfolded with Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza resigning, saying he took full responsibility for power cuts.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the discussions surrounding the matters relating to Eskom, SAA and the land policy were cordial.

“There weren’t any tough battles. This was the best NEC we had, starting and beginning the year 2020, and I think the president has once more emphasised the issue of building a capable state, the issue of discipline, the issue of unity.”

Meanwhile, the two-day NEC lekgotla has officially kicked off.

The meeting brings together alliance partners and ANC leaders in government.

Parastatals, state of municipalities and the contentious land issue are some of the issues that will once again come under the spotlight.