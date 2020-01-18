SOEs top agenda at ANC NEC, but no discussions on Gordhan’s fate

There are calls for Gordhan to step down from his position following the resignation of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom chair.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says state-owned enterprises are top of the agenda at the two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting underway in Irene.

The governing party has denied that the meeting will discuss the future of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mabuza unexpectedly stepped downed after the troubled utility told President Cyril Ramaphosa that it would keep the lights on until 13 January.

The NEC meeting comes a week after the party celebrated its 108th birthday in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

During the celebrations Deputy President David Mabuza accused the Eskom board and management of misleading the president that there will be no load shedding for the holiday period.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday insisted that the future of Gordhan will not be discussed as this has never happened before.

@MYANC National Spokesperson Cde @pulemabe speaking to the media on the side lines of the NEC meeting. #Khawuleza pic.twitter.com/SFS3yu6uIw — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 17, 2020

NEC member and former deputy minister Mondli Gungubele has come out in defense of Gordhan saying he is a credible leader.

“Knowing Pravin, he is the chap you need now for Eskom. I am taking that risk with its consequences and I have no respect for what I view as unfounded calls for him to go.”

The meeting come shortly after the party cautioned Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about his public opinion of questioning why the party took a policy decision to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

The NEC will be followed by the committee’s lekgotla on Saturday where the national working committee will be part of the gathering.