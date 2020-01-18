Police probe death of two illegal miners at Lily Mine

It's understood the pair was found in a shaft at the non-operating mine on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of two illegal miners at Lily Mine near Barberton.

The mine halted operations to retrieve the bodies of three mineworkers who have been trapped underground due to financial difficulties.

Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarende have been trapped since 2016 when a surface caved -in.

Since operations stopped at the mine four years ago, illegal miners have become more frequent.

Family members and co-workers started going underground in an operation to recover the bodies last month.

At the same time, family members have welcomed the support by former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba visited the families on site earlier this week.

He said, “My role that I am volunteering to do with immediate effect is to get you a top lawyer.”

Mashaba also said he would not accept that the container in which the three miners were trapped cannot be brought to surface.

“What I want to achieve is to get this container out, because I am not going to accept anyone telling me that they don’t have the capability; today, in this world; to get that container out.”

