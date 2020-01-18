News of second pupil drowning emerges, Lesufi disappointed by late reporting
Lesufi's department says it was only informed of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko's death on Friday, a day after the child's body was found in a swimming pool at Laerskool Bekker.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi says he's disappointed that schools delayed sharing information about the drownings of two pupils in separate incidents.
Lesufi's department says it was only informed of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko's death on Friday, a day after the child's body was found in a swimming pool at a Laerskool Bekker hostel in Magaliesburg.
Thirteen-year-old Enoch Mpianzi's body was only found on Friday, in the Crocodile River, where he had been missing since Wednesday.
WATCH: A visit to the camping lodge where a Parktown Boys' High pupil drowned
According to North West police, the incident was reported at 3pm on Wednesday, hours after he drowned.
The child was part of a grade 8 group at Parktown Boys’ High that had gone for an orientation camp in Brits.
Mpianzi's family says its devastated by the passing of their child who had dreams of becoming a lawyer.
Lesufi says a probe has begun to establish what transpired.
“We will do everything within our powers to compile a proper report. The police came in and took over the scene, and the investigating officer has already interviewed some of the learners.”
