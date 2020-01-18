Man arrested for allegedly raping ex-girlfriend in Queenstown

Police said the incident happened on Thursday night in Lesseyton.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been nabbed for allegedly attacking and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend near Queenstown.

The police's Jackson Manatha explained what is believed to have happened: “The victim was walking along the street and came across this man who she was dating, and this man, without saying any word, dragged her to his house where he raped her for the whole night. A case of rape was registered in Queenstown.”