‘I was calling Enoch, with no answer’, says Mpianzi’s tearful grandfather

Enoch Mpianza’s grandfather, Kodie Motha has questioned how the child died under the supposed supervision of teachers.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of Enoch Mpianzi says it numerous questions remained unanswered about how their 13-year-old child drowned at a school orientation camp.

Mpianzi’s body was found on Friday in the Crocodile River near the premises of Nyati river and Bush Lodge where 200 grade 8 pupils from Parktown Boys High School were camping.

A mournful shroud covers the house where the grade 8 pupil used to visit his grandfather, Sebastian Kodie Motha during the school holidays.

Motha says he’s finding it difficult to come to term with the death of his grandson.

While the sequence of events around Mpianzi’s death are still unclear, Motha has questioned how the child died under the supposed supervision of teachers.

“No one is accepting that this could happen at the hands of educators, because the child did not go to the park – he went for school activities. No one could confirm that it’s here, where we left him.”

He says he could not stand and watch while police searched for the young boy’s body on Friday.

“I was calling ‘Enoch, hoping that [breaks into tears]… without an answer, we decided to come back and proceed to the second site.”

WATCH: The camp where a Parktown Boys' pupil drowned

Earlier, a family spokesperson said they are finding it hard to come to terms with their child's passing.

Sebastian Kodimoka said they are still in shock.

“Our boy came out of the water at around 11pm; all along the night and in the morning they could not know anything about it.”

While the Gauteng education department says its hesitant to point fingers and pin the blame on anyone, there are still many questions around how the boy died and who may have been responsible for the tragedy.

In a statement, Park Town Boys High School says it acknowledges the importance of providing answers and clarity in the matter.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says a full investigation will be carried out into the drowning.

INVESTIGATIONS INTO PUPILS’ DROWNING UNDERWAY

The drownings of two pupils are being investigated by police and the Gauteng education department.

Thirteen-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko a grade 7 pupil drowned in a hostel swimming pool at Laerskook Bekker in Magaliesburg on Wednesday.

His death was reported to the department on Friday.

MEC Lesufi says his department will also independently probe the drowning of the Parktown Boys; High School pupil.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “This is a time of grief for the department. This is what you don’t want to see happening in and around our environment.”