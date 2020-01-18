View all in Latest
DA to file complaint on appointment of Simelane, Shaik by Sisulu

Simelane was former President Jacob Zuma's appointment to the director of public prosecutions, while Shaik played a lamentable role in the Bulelani Ngcuka Apartheid spy debacle.

FILE: Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @The_DHS/Twitter
FILE: Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @The_DHS/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced that it will file a complaint at the Public Service Commission to investigate the appointment of Menzi Simelane and Mo Shaik to the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Department.

Simelane was former President Jacob Zuma's appointment to the director of public prosecutions, while Shaik played a lamentable role in the Bulelani Ngcuka Apartheid spy debacle.

Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Simelane and Shaik as special advisors at her office.

However, the DA said this worked to the disadvantage of the South African taxpayer who was now likely to pay the exorbitant salaries of the pair.

The DA's Emma Louise Powell said the party would also file a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to request the salaries of the newly appointed advisors.

