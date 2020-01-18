Capetonians urged to hang on tight as gale winds expected to last until Monday

The strong winds have been gushing through the mother city over the last three days with some forced to clinging to poles and other structures along the city's streets.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service is warning gale force winds in Cape Town are likely to last until at least Monday.

The winds have reportedly also ripped off rooftops and uprooted trees.

Forecaster Matshidiso Mogale called for caution: “We have an intense upper air system that is resulting in these strong southeast gale winds. So, we’re expecting the strong gale force winds to persist from today into tomorrow as well and should start moderating by Monday.”

Residents have also been urged to steer clear from making fires and using any open flame.