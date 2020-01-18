Alex community gives police 3 days to act against Samantha Radebe’s killers

Samantha Radebe was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between officers and alleged hijackers earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have set a three-day deadline for the local police station commander to act against those responsible for the killing of a 31-year-old woman in the township.

The newly-wed young mother died on the scene, while a passer-by was wounded.

The Alexandra sector policing forum says the shooting earlier this week could have been prevented, if corrupt police were held accountable for their actions.

They claim the bullet that killed Radebe was fired by an officer gone rogue.

The forum’s chair Sandile Mavundla says the official needs to be held accountable.

“We want to see the guy in orange uniform. He doesn’t belong in the community; he belongs in jail.”

It’s still unclear who fired the fatal shot.

As authorities work to decipher the facts - Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko is calling for restraint and says Independent Police Investigative Directorate should be allowed to do its work.