3 suspects nabbed for plan to rob bank customer leaving Mall of Africa

Police have seized a car that was used by the criminals as well as two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested three suspects in connection with plans to rob a person leaving a bank at the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

The SAPS states that in an intelligence-driven operation, the members operationalised information of a planned robbery where unsuspecting victim(s) would be followed from a bank from the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

"Members spotted the vehicle driving out of Mall of Africa and gave chase. A shootout ensued between the suspects and the members; and the suspects' vehicle ultimately crashed into a wall in Rabie Ridge where police cornered and arrested three suspects."

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said, “Preliminary investigation have indicated possible linkage of the suspects and their vehicle to two armed robberies. One in Alberton and another in Boksburg. Further investigations will be conducted to establish of the suspects, their vehicle as well as their firearms to other violent crimes.”