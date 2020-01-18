3 suspects arrested in failed bank robbery near Mall of Africa

Police have seized a car that was used by the criminals as well as two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG –Police have arrested three suspects after they attempted to rob a bank near the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

There was a shootout between the police and the trio on Friday.

Authorities say they received information of a planned robbery.

Police have seized a car that was used by the criminals as well as two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said, “Preliminary investigation have indicated possible linkage of the suspects and their vehicle to two armed robberies. One in Alberton and another in Boksburg. Further investigations will be conducted to establish of the suspects, their vehicle as well as their firearms to other violent crimes.”