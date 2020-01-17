‘We demand a new school for non-Afrikaans-speaking pupils’ – Klapmuts parents

Parent have asked where they should send their children as English is not a medium of instruction at Klapmuts Primary.

CAPE TOWN - Some Klapmuts parents are demanding answers from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) after non-Afrikaans-speaking pupils were not accepted at the area's only primary school.

Concerned parent Leonard Chelisi said he applied for his son to attend the school but was left disappointed when they were turned away on Wednesday.

Chelisi said additional schools needed to be built in the community for pupils who were not accepted at Klapmuts Primary.

He added it was the only primary school in the area and that young children were forced to travel out of the area for schooling.

“Most of our children are using isiXhosa and English. We demand that they receive English and other languages, and we need a new primary school.”

Residents said they had asked for more schools and for non-Afrikaans-speaking pupils.

Provincial education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school had a large number of pupils and parents either enrolled late or refused the offer of another school.

“The WCED is collating the names of all the learners who have not been enrolled and liaising with parents to find a solution.”