Sixth suspect arrested for EC cop’s murder

Twenty-six-year-old Constable Lonwabo Soga was shot while on duty on 3 December.

CAPE TOWN – A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Coffee Bay.

Hawks Spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said: “The 27-year-old’s case was remanded to 22 January for legal representation. He will appear together with the five accused, who have been arrested for the murder of Constable Soga.”