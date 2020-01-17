Sibanye-Stillwater saves jobs at loss-making Marikana operations
In September, Sibanye said it planned to cut around 5,270 jobs or about 6% of its workforce.
JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said it managed to reduce the number of proposed job cuts at its loss-making Marikana operations, which it acquired last year.
In September, Sibanye said it planned to cut around 5,270 jobs or about 6% of its workforce.
This was part of a restructuring process aimed at returning the mine to profitability.
The mining company said the outcome of the consultation process saw about 1,612 employees granted voluntary separation packages, another 1,142 were retrenched and the number of contractors was reduced by 1,709.
Another 53 workers left on normal retirement terms and natural attrition accounted for 259 jobs.
Sibanye said it would continue to operate one shaft that was at risk of closure, provided that the project continues to be profitable over a three-month average period.
This will then preserve 329 jobs.
Sibanye took over the mine last June as part of a deal to buy out struggling platinum miner Lonmin.
Lonmin had previously planned to close shafts and cut around 12,600 jobs.
