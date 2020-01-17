Search continues for Parktown Boys' High pupil who went missing during camp

The school has shared a missing person poster of the 13-year-old boy on its Facebook page.

JOHANNESBURG - A grade eight Parktown Boys' High pupil has gone missing while on a school orientation camp at a lodge in Brits, in the North West.

The school has shared a missing person poster of the 13-year-old boy on its Facebook page.

Enock Mpianzi was last seen during a water activity in a nearby river with his peers on Wednesday.

Rescue teams are already on site resuming the search and rescue operation.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a decision was taken to cancel the camp and the pupils would return to the province on Friday.

Lesufi’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said he was at at the lodge already to speak to the missing boy’s parents on site.

“The MEC is at the lodge to make sure that everything is taken care of. Learners are en route home.”