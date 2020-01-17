Relief for rural pupils in Beaufort West as school transport reinstated

The service was halted when the department found that some pupils live within a five-kilometre radius of the closest school.

CAPE TOWN - The Education Department in Western Cape has temporarily reinstated school transport following pleas from the Beaufort West community.

The community of Hillside has been protesting since schools opened on Wednesday over the lack of scholar transport.

Pupils boarded buses on Friday morning, relieved that they didn't have to walk 12 kilometres to get to school.

Resident Goodman Thys said pupils in rural communities were poor and needed all the help they could get.

“It’s not over until it’s over.”

The Education Department’s Bronagh Hammond said: “The department has decided to reinstate transport as an interim arrangement until we complete our investigation on the learners and their required distances to get to schools.”

A tender for a permanent service provider will be advertised in the coming weeks.