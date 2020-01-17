PSL players to observe moment of silence after Irvin Khoza's wife passes away

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the news of the passing of Dr Irvin Khoza’s wife Mantwa Khoza.

The league has announced that a moment of silence will be observed before all Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend.

The PSL has sent its heartfelt condolences to Dr Khoza and his family.