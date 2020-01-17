PSL players to observe moment of silence after Irvin Khoza's wife passes away
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the news of the passing of Dr Irvin Khoza’s wife Mantwa Khoza.
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Irvin Khoza’s wife Mantwa Khoza has died.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the news of her passing.
The league has announced that a moment of silence will be observed before all Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend.
The PSL has sent its heartfelt condolences to Dr Khoza and his family.
The PSL conveys heartfelt condolences to our Chairman, Dr Khoza and his family during this difficult moment.— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) January 17, 2020
The League will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s #AbsaPrem, #GladAfricaChampionship and Multichoice Diski Challenge fixtures.
