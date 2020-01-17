View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police hunt attempted murder suspect who escaped from CT court

Lewis managed to walk out of the court building earlier this week after he tricked court orderlies into believing he was someone else.

Wynberg Magistrates Court. Picture: EWN
Wynberg Magistrates Court. Picture: EWN
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are looking for a man charged with attempted murder after he escaped from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court, in Cape Town.

It’s been reported the escapee’s name is Clyde Lewis.

Lewis managed to walk out of the court building earlier this week after he tricked court orderlies into believing he was someone else.

It's understood Lewis gave the officials at court a false name. This led to his wrongful release, with officials believing he was someone else.

Lewis was meant to appear on drug-related charges dating back to 2018.

He also has a pending attempted murder case against him, after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim during a robbery in Kuils River in 2018.

The accused, who is now on the run, was being detained at Goodwood prison.

SAPS has urged anyone with information to contact the Grassy Park police station.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA