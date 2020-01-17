Police hunt attempted murder suspect who escaped from CT court

Lewis managed to walk out of the court building earlier this week after he tricked court orderlies into believing he was someone else.

CAPE TOWN - Police are looking for a man charged with attempted murder after he escaped from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court, in Cape Town.

It’s been reported the escapee’s name is Clyde Lewis.

It's understood Lewis gave the officials at court a false name. This led to his wrongful release, with officials believing he was someone else.

Lewis was meant to appear on drug-related charges dating back to 2018.

He also has a pending attempted murder case against him, after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim during a robbery in Kuils River in 2018.

The accused, who is now on the run, was being detained at Goodwood prison.

SAPS has urged anyone with information to contact the Grassy Park police station.