Police hunt attempted murder suspect who escaped from CT court
Lewis managed to walk out of the court building earlier this week after he tricked court orderlies into believing he was someone else.
CAPE TOWN - Police are looking for a man charged with attempted murder after he escaped from custody at the Wynberg Magistrates Court, in Cape Town.
It’s been reported the escapee’s name is Clyde Lewis.
Lewis managed to walk out of the court building earlier this week after he tricked court orderlies into believing he was someone else.
It's understood Lewis gave the officials at court a false name. This led to his wrongful release, with officials believing he was someone else.
Lewis was meant to appear on drug-related charges dating back to 2018.
He also has a pending attempted murder case against him, after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim during a robbery in Kuils River in 2018.
The accused, who is now on the run, was being detained at Goodwood prison.
SAPS has urged anyone with information to contact the Grassy Park police station.
More in Local
-
Relief for rural pupils in Beaufort West as school transport reinstated
-
Michael Jordaan: Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
-
Motsoaledi welcomes arrest of immigration official over R100k bribe
-
Simphiwe Dana describes her arrest after ex-fiance lays counter assault charge
-
ANC in Tshwane warns it will ‘act decisively’ against Speaker Mathebe
-
Picture of pupils crossing a river 'is old', KZN Education Dept investigating
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.