Picture of pupils crossing a river 'is old', KZN Education Dept investigating

The picture is from 2011 and resurfaced on social media as learners were going back to school this week.

This picture is from 2011 and resurfaced on social media as learners were going back to school this week. Picture: Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG – A picture being widely shared on social media of children in blue and white uniform, crossing a river was received with anger by users.

In the picture, four learners wearing blue jerseys and white shirts, have books in plastic and their shoes in their hands while they cross the river.

The picture is from 2011 and resurfaced on social media as learners were going back to school this week.

The KZN Education Department then instituted an urgent investigation.

According to Timeslive, the department said a preliminary investigation showed that the photo was taken in 2011 and that the learners identified were from Mbizimbelwe Primary School in the Umzinyathi district.

