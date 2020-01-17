Picture of pupils crossing a river 'is old', KZN Education Dept investigating
The picture is from 2011 and resurfaced on social media as learners were going back to school this week.
JOHANNESBURG – A picture being widely shared on social media of children in blue and white uniform, crossing a river was received with anger by users.
Ballot paper will always reach where this people live but basic needs will never....@akreana_ @Julius_S_Malema @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA @AdvoBarryRoux @MzwaneleManyi pic.twitter.com/Zzsn7ROe1y— Enoch Leaya Segopedi (@EnochLeayaSegop) January 16, 2020
In the picture, four learners wearing blue jerseys and white shirts, have books in plastic and their shoes in their hands while they cross the river.
The KZN Education Department then instituted an urgent investigation.
According to Timeslive, the department said a preliminary investigation showed that the photo was taken in 2011 and that the learners identified were from Mbizimbelwe Primary School in the Umzinyathi district.
