NW lodge management: Mpianzi was not wearing life jacket
A manager at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge says pupils at the camp were not wearing a life jackets as they were only supposed to have been in the shallow water.
JOHANNESBURG – The manager of a lodge in Brits where a high school boy drowned says no pupil was forced to take part in the water activity.
Grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi from Parktown Boys High School attended an orientation camp on Wednesday, where the children were told to build their own rafts in groups.
The police say it appears Mpianzi was caught up in a strong current and a full investigation into the circumstances are now underway.
Manager at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, Anton Knoetze has told Eyewitness News many children did not participate in the water activity because they did not feel confident.
"They say he was not a strong swimmer, so maybe it was a little bit of peer pressure. When the first group started panicking, we stopped the activity and moved on to something else."
Knoetze says all the boys were taken out of the water after the raft capsized.
He says school staff started to make sure all the children were accounted for.
"The school teachers and the principal were calling around and searching, and we went on with our activities because we don’t know the children and their names.”
The Lodge says Mpianzi was not wearing a life jacket, as they were only supposed to have been in the shallow water, however some children refused to listen.
‘NO ONE IS TO BLAME’
The manager of a lodge in Brits where a high school boy drowned has told Eyewitness News that it was an unfortunate accident, and no one is to blame.
Knoetze says the children were told to stay in the shallow water. However, he says Mpianzi's group moved away from the designated area.
He says school staff started to count the boys - but many children whose names were on the list didn't pitch – which made the process for the school even harder to establish whether everyone had been accounted for.
Knoetze says the teachers and principal are in charge of making sure all children are accounted for, and acknowledges that this was an unfortunate accident.
More in Local
-
Alex residents don’t feel safe in wake of deadly shooting
-
Lesufi baffled by timeline of Enoch Mpianzi's death
-
DA rejects plans by cash-strapped SAA to sell off some aircraft
-
CT Muslim pilgrims left stranded after tour operator disappears with funds
-
Beaufort West mayor welcomes WCED's reinstatement of scholar transport
-
Retreat group galvanises community to give back to needy learners
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.