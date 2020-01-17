Ndabeni-Abrahams, Telkom meeting about retrenchments 'went well'
On Wednesday, unions received section 189 notices which will affect workers in the open-serve and consumer divisions.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with Telkom management to discuss the planned retrenchments of around 3,000 workers.
On Wednesday, unions received section 189 notices which will affect workers in the open-serve and consumer divisions.
Telkom’s Mooketsi Mocumi said management had met with Ndabeni-Abrahams to discuss the company’s planned retrenchments.
Mocumi said they had explained to Ndabeni-Abrahams that the weak economy and decline in fixed-line and fixed data revenues had a significant impact on the business.
“We will keep the minister and other stakeholders updated. The meeting went well.”
Ndabeni-Abrahams shared concerns about the planned cuts. Telkom has scheduled a meeting with union representatives at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for next week to discuss the next step.
More in Business
-
Makgoba clarifies Eskom chair appointment announcement
-
SA growth expectations declining despite repo rate drop - economist
-
Sibanye-Stillwater saves jobs at loss-making Marikana operations
-
China GDP grew 6.1% in 2019, slowest in three decades
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams calls urgent meeting with Telkom over planned retrenchments
-
Kganyago attributes repo rate cut to lower inflation figure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.