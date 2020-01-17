View all in Latest
Motsoaledi welcomes arrest of immigration official over R100k bribe

The officer alleged to have demanded over R100,000 from a foreign businessman who was in the country illegally.

FILE: Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: EWN
FILE: Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: EWN
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has on Friday welcomed the arrest of an immigration official in Pretoria.

Motsoaledi said Sam Langa failed to do his job to ensure that the law was upheld and respected.

The official was handcuffed during a police sting operation last week.

He's alleged to have demanded over R100,000 from a foreign businessman who was in the country illegally.

Authorities say Langa's attempts were to ensure that the businessman and other foreigners were not deported back to their country of origin.

