Missing Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi found dead

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of the missing Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enoch Mpianzi has been found.

BREAKING #ParktownBoysCamp The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianza was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community. — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

SAPS divers on the scene where Enoch Mpianzi's body was found. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.

At the same time, other parents have been reunited with their children. There were many tears from parents when their children arrived on the school bus on the field at Parktown Boys' High.

Parents have started leaving the school with their children.

Some parents spoke to Eyewitness News while they waited for their children to arrive.

“I was shaking because I just imagined life without my son. I was disappointed because when you send your kids to a camp, you send them knowing they’re in safe hands,” one mother said.

Another added: “One of the parents called me to ask how I was and where I was. She asked where my son was and I said he was at a camp. She asked whether I was aware that a boy was missing. I was traumatised and shaking.”

Lesufi will brief the media at the school at 1 pm.