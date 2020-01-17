Michael Jordaan: Matric is not enough to help our youth compete

'I'm very happy for the students who passed - but unfortunately, it seems that very few of them passed with the right kind of subjects that are needed for the future,' said Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO and financier.

JOHANNESBURG - Students will, in the next decade, have to learn how to compete in jobs that do not yet exist - most of them in artificial intelligence, said Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO and financier.

"I'm very happy for the students who passed - but unfortunately, it seems that very few of them passed with the right kind of subjects that are needed for the future. A mere 7.7% of the original million kids ended up passing mathematics in matric when the hurdle is a 40% pass mark. At 40%, we passed 77,000 pupils, that's 7.7% of the initial intake. That is shocking. We struggle to get 77,000 kids who pass maths at 40%.

"Some of our global competitors, like China, are graduating 4.3 million engineers every year. These are the people who create new technologies that are taking over the world: artificial intelligence, machine learning, medicine, building electric cars, harnessing solar... I bemoan the fact that our education system is so incredibly bad - one in 13 kids when it comes to these hard skills. Other skills like complex problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking, are also lacking.

