Michael Jordaan: Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
'I'm very happy for the students who passed - but unfortunately, it seems that very few of them passed with the right kind of subjects that are needed for the future,' said Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO and financier.
JOHANNESBURG - Students will, in the next decade, have to learn how to compete in jobs that do not yet exist - most of them in artificial intelligence, said Michael Jordaan, former FNB CEO and financier.
"I'm very happy for the students who passed - but unfortunately, it seems that very few of them passed with the right kind of subjects that are needed for the future. A mere 7.7% of the original million kids ended up passing mathematics in matric when the hurdle is a 40% pass mark. At 40%, we passed 77,000 pupils, that's 7.7% of the initial intake. That is shocking. We struggle to get 77,000 kids who pass maths at 40%.
"Some of our global competitors, like China, are graduating 4.3 million engineers every year. These are the people who create new technologies that are taking over the world: artificial intelligence, machine learning, medicine, building electric cars, harnessing solar... I bemoan the fact that our education system is so incredibly bad - one in 13 kids when it comes to these hard skills. Other skills like complex problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking, are also lacking.
Listen to the audio below for more.
More in Local
-
Relief for rural pupils in Beaufort West as school transport reinstated
-
Motsoaledi welcomes arrest of immigration official over R100k bribe
-
Simphiwe Dana describes her arrest after ex-fiance lays counter assault charge
-
ANC in Tshwane warns it will ‘act decisively’ against Speaker Mathebe
-
Picture of pupils crossing a river 'is old', KZN Education Dept investigating
-
Police hunt attempted murder suspect who escaped from CT court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.