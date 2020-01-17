Makgoba clarifies Eskom chair appointment announcement

On Thursday, he said he had received the news from his daughter in London and he has now moved to explain that he was referring to the public announcement, not the actual appointment.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Enterprises Department said newly appointed Eskom interim board chair Malegapuru Makgoba had moved to clarify that he was given a letter of appointment prior to taking up his position.

On Thursday, he said he had received the news from his daughter in London and he has now moved to explain that he was referring to the public announcement, not the actual appointment.

Makgoba had already accepted the position before it was made public.

“I received a formal letter of appointment and I was waiting for the public announcement. That happened without me being alerted. I only got the news of the announcement, not the appointment, from my daughter who saw it on the website.”

He takes over from Jabu Mabuza who resigned last week.

In his resignation letter, Mabuza apologised for the inability to meet the commitment Eskom made to President Cyril Ramaphosa that there wouldn’t be load shedding until 13 January.

Meanwhile, Eskom said there was adequate generation capacity to meet Friday’s demand.

The utility said it was not planning to turn off the electricity as the power system was showing signs of stabilising.