Low risk of load shedding this weekend, says Eskom
The battling utility, which has managed to keep the lights on since last week, says its generating units have improved.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said that the risk of load shedding was low for this weekend as there was enough capacity on the grid.
The battling utility, which has managed to keep the lights on since last week, said that its generating units had improved.
Eskom’s Dikatso Mothae said: “The power system is showing improvement with generation units performing better and the level of breakdowns slowly declining, with unplanned outages sitting at 11,374 megawatts as at 6am this morning.”
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 16, 2020
Date: 16 January 2020
Power grid showing signs that it is stabilising, no loadshedding is expected tomorrow @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @ewnupdates @eNCA @dailymaverick @TimesLIVE @TheSAnews @TheCitizen_News @News24 @Fin24 @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/zP0vBVhBX7
