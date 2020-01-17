Lesufi baffled by timeline of Enoch Mpianzi's death

The body of Enoch Mpianzi, a grade 8 pupil at Parktown Boys' High School, was found in a river on Friday morning after he went missing on Wednesday during a water activity.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that they would be scrutinising the series of events given by Parktown Boys' High to determine what led to the death of a pupil.

Lesufi briefed the media on the incident, which led to 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi’s death at an orientation camp in Brits.

Education MEC Lesufi said that there were no details yet on whether the children were wearing life jackets during the activity, if there were lifeguards present or when the headcount was done.

"The headcount is a point of confusion, I must be honest. When did they realise that the headcount was incomplete? Who communicated which decision and other such matters?"

According to North West police, the incident was reported at 3pm on Thursday, hours after Mpianzi’s drowning.

Lesufi said that the school must tell the truth.

"What is concerning are the timelines. In the absence of discussions, it's going to be very difficult to know id those timelines are justified or not."

Lesufi said that the staff was not aware that Mpianzi was missing until they later did a headcount.

He said that the school struggled to verify the number of pupils who were on the trip.

"There were other children that were booked but who did not pitch up. So, they started to phone everyone that was not there... others indicated that they were sick, had sporting commitments or they didn't make the trip."

He said that it was only after the other pupils saw his belongings that they were sure that he was missing.

"That's when they realised that someone was missing. They raised the alarm and when they raised the alarm, that's when all of us were notified."

The MEC said that the teachers on duty would have to write statements on their version of events which would form part of the department’s investigation.

The MEC said that he hoped that an independent investigation by the department would be completed in three months.

In the meantime, Mpianza’s family and his peers were being given councilling by the Teddy Bear Clinic.