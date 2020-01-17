'I'm livid': Parents react after Parktown Boys' High pupil goes missing
It’s understood that the group of pupils was not allowed to take cellphones with them and have not made contact with their parents since Enock Mpianzi went missing on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents at Parktown Boys High are questioning why they were only informed about the mysterious disappearance of a grade eight boy from an orientation camp in Brits, in the North West, the day after he went missing.
Police divers are scouring the river where Mpianzi was last seen just moments before a raft made by pupils capsized.
Parents are demanding answers from both Parktown Boys' High and the Gauteng Education Department as to why they were only informed a day after the disappearance Mpianzi.
A father said he learnt about the incident through a tweet from Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and only received communication from the school several hours later.
“It’s totally not on if they realised yesterday that a kid was missing. It’s traumatic for the kids. We should have been told that so that we could get our kids. I am livid with Parktown [High].”
This woman said her son was also part of the group returning home on Friday morning.
“There are so many thoughts going through my mind. And I know they said these camps help the children to work together.”
Lesufi said he had advised the school to prioritise tracking down the mother and father of the missing boy first before informing the rest of the parents.
Please help us find Enock by sharing this post. #ArisePosted by Parktown Boys' High School on Thursday, 16 January 2020
