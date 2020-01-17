I don’t think I'll allow my son to go on a camp again - Parktown Boys' High mom
Parents at the Parktown Boys High School are demanding answers following the drowning of grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi at an orientation camp at a North West lodge.
JOHANNESBURG – Some parents whose children were part of the Parktown Boys' High School's grade 8 orientation camp where 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi drowned said that they were only notified on Friday morning about the tragedy.
They're now demanding answers on why they were informed late about Mpianzi’s disappearance.
Some parents of pupils who were part of the orientation camp have questioned why the school took so long to inform them about the tragedy.
One father said that he only learnt about the incident on the news.
“When I heard on the news that a child was missing and had drowned, I felt distraught that this culture of the military is still being practiced.”
He's raised concerns about the safety measures at the camp.
"These are children going to look after children – the so-called matrics. I had this thing that something will go wrong."
At the same time, a mother said that she was relieved that her son made it out alive.
“I am really traumatised, it’s scary. I don’t think I will ever allow my boy to go on a camp again.”
The parents are demanding answers not only from the school but also from Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in Brits.
LODGE MANAGEMENT: PUPILS WERE TOLD TO STAY IN SHALLOW WATERS
The police said that it appeared that Mpianzi was caught up in a strong current and a full investigation into the circumstances were now underway.
Manager at the Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge, Anton Knoetze has told Eyewitness News many children did not participate in the water activity because they did not feel confident.
"They say he was not a strong swimmer, so maybe it was a little bit of peer pressure. When the first group started panicking, we stopped the activity and moved on to something else."
Knoetze said that all the boys were taken out of the water after the raft capsized.
More in Local
-
CT residents warned to avoid fires as gale force winds rip through city
-
Alex residents don’t feel safe in wake of deadly shooting
-
NW lodge management: Mpianzi was not wearing life jacket
-
Lesufi baffled by timeline of Enoch Mpianzi's death
-
DA rejects plans by cash-strapped SAA to sell off some aircraft
-
CT Muslim pilgrims left stranded after tour operator disappears with funds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.