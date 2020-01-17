Lesufi: Enoch Mpianzi's death will be investigated
Enoch Mpianzi (13), a Parktown Boys' High learner, drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge while on a school camp on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that Enoch Mpianzi's parents said that their son was excited about the grade 8 Parktown Boys' High camp.
Mpianzi (13) drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge on Wednesday.
Lesufi briefed the media at the school on Friday to shed more light on what transpired.
"I was not briefed on whether the people that assisted the children and the children themselves had life jackets or given a water safety talk, so that part of the information was not provided to me."
The MEC said that the death would be investigated.
LAST RESPECTS
Meanwhile, Mpianzi's parents have paid their last respects at the site where the drowning happened.
Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi was with the parents during search and rescue operations.
UPDATE 2: #ParktownBoysCamp . I met with the family of the missing child on site and they granted us permission to release his photo. The rescue team has resumed their search. The boys will arrive back at school around 11am. All sporting activities are suspended. pic.twitter.com/DoRi1vxaFA— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020
He said the parents were devastated.
“We felt that we had to support the family and ensure that [they] get the last opportunity to see the body. We will liaise with the police for further details."
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
More in Local
-
Gupta-linked Thabo Lekalakala fired from NW Health HOD post
-
Beaufort West doing all it can to prevent taps running dry - mayor
-
WATCH LIVE: Lesufi briefs media on death of Enoch Mpianzi
-
Relief for rural pupils in Beaufort West as school transport reinstated
-
Michael Jordaan: Matric is not enough to help our youth compete
-
Motsoaledi welcomes arrest of immigration official over R100k bribe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.