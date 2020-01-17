View all in Latest
Lesufi: Enoch Mpianzi's death will be investigated

Enoch Mpianzi (13), a Parktown Boys' High learner, drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge while on a school camp on Wednesday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on 17 January 2020 on the death of Parktown Boys' High learner Enoch Mpianzi while attending a school camp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on 17 January 2020 on the death of Parktown Boys' High learner Enoch Mpianzi while attending a school camp. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that Enoch Mpianzi's parents said that their son was excited about the grade 8 Parktown Boys' High camp.

Mpianzi (13) drowned during what has been described as a water activity in a river at a lodge on Wednesday.

Lesufi briefed the media at the school on Friday to shed more light on what transpired.

"I was not briefed on whether the people that assisted the children and the children themselves had life jackets or given a water safety talk, so that part of the information was not provided to me."

The MEC said that the death would be investigated.

LAST RESPECTS

Meanwhile, Mpianzi's parents have paid their last respects at the site where the drowning happened.

Gauteng Education Panyaza Lesufi was with the parents during search and rescue operations.

He said the parents were devastated.

“We felt that we had to support the family and ensure that [they] get the last opportunity to see the body. We will liaise with the police for further details."

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

