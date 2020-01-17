DA rejects plans by cash-strapped SAA to sell off some aircraft

In a notice on its website, SAA says it is putting some of its aircraft up for sale to accommodate new Airbus aircraft the company has added to its fleet.

CAPE TOWN – The official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has rejected the move by struggling South African Airways (SAA) to sell off some of its aircraft.

But DA MP Alf Lees acknowledges that SAA is desperate for cash, but the sale won’t generate enough cash for the struggling airline.

The national carrier says the sale of what it calls “obsolete stock” has nothing to do with the business rescue exercise happening at the airline.

But DA MP and member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Alf Lees, says it is ridiculous to suggest the sale has nothing to do with business rescue.

"I read an article or comment that this was not part of the business rescue plan but of course it has to be but its trite and ridiculous to suggest that SAA is under business rescue."

Lees says the liquidation of SAA is the only viable option and called on parliament to reject any further appropriation of funds to rescue the airline.

“They have got to pay the creditors, even though the that existed before the business rescue sadly can’t get their money, the current ones they have to pay, otherwise its liquidation.”