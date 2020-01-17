CT residents warned to avoid fires as gale force winds rip through city

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre's Charlotte Powell said that coastal areas were likely to be most affected and has urged residents to practice extreme caution.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather office has advised that the strong to gale force winds in the city will continue over the next few days.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management centre's Charlotte Powell said that coastal areas were likely to be most affected and has urged residents to practice extreme caution.

"Be on the lookout for any flying or falling debris like tree branches or roof sheeting. Steer clear of making fires or using any open flame where possible as the wind will increase the risk to fire."

The office also issued a flood warning for certain parts of the Western Cape's coastal region.

The Garden Route is expected to receive significant rainfall on Friday and continuing into Saturday, which could lead to flooding, the weather service said.