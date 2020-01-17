Calm urged in Alex after woman killed in crossfire between cops, hijackers

There was a shoot-out when officers approached the car and the woman was killed, while another bystander was critically wounded and hospitalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are warning community members in Alexandra not to retaliate after a woman was shot dead in the crossfire between police and a suspected hijacker.

Police received reports of a stolen vehicle near London Road on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Stephen Malatji said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was probing the incident.

“I appeal to each and everyone in Alex to please let the law take its course so that the investigation can reveal what happened. Pointing fingers will only fuel the situation.”